Doncaster Rovers: Mallik Wilks likely to miss Chorley replay

Mallik Wilks is set to miss Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup replay against Chorley due to a deadleg, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

Wilks was forced off just 13 minutes in to Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon after suffering the injury.

And it has proved severe enough to put considerable doubt over the on loan Leeds United striker’s participation in Tuesday night’s game.

“Mallik is probably the only one that's going to struggle for Tuesday,” McCann said.

“We'll give him all the time he needs to get fit but it's looking unlikely.

“He just needs a couple of days. It's quite a bad one really. His thigh is swollen up quite a bit so we'll try to manage him.

“He's been icing it over the weekend and today.

“We'll see if it settles down a bit but it's looking unlikely.

“It is a dead leg but it is a bad one. He's struggling to bend his leg so we'll see how he is.

“Probably it's looking like we're going to be without him.”

McCann has confirmed Tommy Rowe will be part of the matchday 18 for the clash at the Keepmoat.

After the captain made his return on Saturday following a ten week injury absence, McCann said he would carefully consider how he would use Rowe again, with the option of an U23 game earlier in the day on Tuesday.

But he revealed Rowe will feature against Chorley, though he is unlikely to start.

“Tommy will be with us on Tuesday,” he said.

“Whether he starts or not is another matter.

“We'll have to make sure we manage him correctly because he's very important to us.

“We have to make sure we're all on the same lines, with what the action is and we are which is good.

“We'll see where he is on the day.

“But again, he maybe is another player we can use off the bench rather than starting and break him in that way.

“Then maybe a week or ten days down the line we can look for him to be starting a few games.”