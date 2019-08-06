Doncaster Rovers: Latest on speculation over Ben Whiteman's future
Doncaster Rovers rebuffed an initial enquiry from Hull City about the availability of captain Ben Whiteman, the Free Press understands.
Former Rovers boss Grant McCann is keen to take the 23-year-old to the KCOM Stadium this summer as he looks to boost his midfield with Markus Henriksen expected to depart before the closing of the transfer window.
Hull are understood to have contacted Rovers last week to enquire if Whiteman is available for purchase this summer.
But with Rovers seeing Whiteman as central to plans for the future, they informed Hull they would not be willing to sell at this time.
Whiteman – who is under contract until the summer of 2021 – was named team captain by new Rovers boss Darren Moore last week and turned in an excellent performance in the opening day draw with Gillingham.
The Tigers have seen their coffers boosted by Harry Maguire’s record move from Leicester City to Manchester United, with Hull expected to receive more than £9million as part of a sell-on fee.
They last week completed the signing of Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman for £400,000.
As he looks for further midfield options, McCann is understood to be considering a move for another of his former players, Leonardo da Silva Lopes of Wigan Athletic, who he worked with at Peterborough United.
Lopes has struggled to break in at Wigan after joining them from Peterborough last summer, making just three appearances.
McCann has also spoken of his desire to secure a loan move for Liverpool’s Herbie Kane, who he worked with at Rovers last season.