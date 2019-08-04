Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Joe Wright's injury
Darren Moore is unwilling to rush back Joe Wright and risk the centre half missing more games for Doncaster Rovers.
Wright suffered a knee injury in the final pre-season friendly against Hulll City and missed the opening game of the League One campaign on Saturday against Gillingham.
While admitting he is unsure about when the 24-year-old be available, Moore said he is taking the cautious approach with the defender's return.
“We'll see where he's at on Monday morning and it all depends on his progress and how it settles down,” Moore said.
“It's just got to settle down.
“If he does that and gets back into training, hopefully he won't be too long.
“I don't think it's a long one but it's one that could be.
“You don't want to aggravate it. It's pre-season so the grounds are still hard and you've got to be careful.
“I'll be governed by what the medical department says.
“He won't be risked. He's nearly there now so we might as well make sure he's right.”
He added: “Rather than rush him back again, earlier, we just took the time to tell him to rest it up and get it right.
“When we get him back, we want him to stay back.
“The squad is small enough and short enough as it is so we don't want to put more pressure on.”