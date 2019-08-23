Doncaster Rovers: Kazaiah Sterling ready to make an impression
Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kazaiah Sterling is ready to make an immediate impression at Doncaster Rovers, according to boss Darren Moore.
The highly-rated young striker joined Rovers last week on a season-long loan and made his debut off the bench in the 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town.
Moore - who made Sterling one of his primary targets after his appointment at Rovers last month – believes the forward will take little bringing up to speed and is excited to see what he can do at the Keepmoat.
“Kazaiah is ready and good to go,” Moore told the Free Press.
“He came in only on the Friday so he didn’t see much of the team work we'd done to prepare for the Fleetwood game so we thought it was wise if he was going to have a contribution it would come off the bench.
“I thought we saw glimpses of Kazaiah in terms of what he will bring to the team and he's a welcome addition to the team.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him and I want everyone else to see him too.
“He loves his game, wants to train and is looking for the opportunity to come and do well and hopefully we’ve given him that.
“He’s got some wonderful attributes that we feel will be very useful for this team going forward.”
Sterling could make his second appearance for Rovers when they host Lincoln City on Saturday.