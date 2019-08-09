Doncaster Rovers: 'Jon Taylor choosing us speaks volumes about our ambition'
Darren Moore was delighted to get his man as Doncaster Rovers secured the signing of forward Jon Taylor.
Moore had made the former Rotherham United winger one of his prime targets following his appointment as Rovers boss last month.
And Taylor has signed a two-year deal at the Keepmoat with the option of a further year.
He said: “Jon is a talented player who is someone I’ve looked to bring in since my arrival, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to get him in amid interest from the Championship and clubs abroad.
“We’ve had to be patient, but I’m pleased to have got him in.
“The fact he has chosen to join us speaks volumes about the ambition we have at the club.
“He has great pedigree at this level and can go on to be a really important player for us.”
Taylor, 27, was one of the two main attacking targets pursued by Moore in recent weeks.
The Rovers boss revealed on Thursday that he had expanded his search beyond the initial two and will press on with his bid to add a forward before the close of the transfer window on September 2.
He added: “The board have backed me to bring in the players I want, and we’re not far off completing the jigsaw so we can all concentrate on the football.
“I was pleased with the performance against Gillingham, especially in the second half, and we can get stuck into the upcoming games with a real sense of optimism.”