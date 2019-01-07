Doncaster Rovers: John Ryan watches FA Cup win at Preston with away fans

Former chairman John Ryan watched Doncaster Rovers win 3-1 at Preston North End to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Ryan was among the away fans at Deepdale and posed for a photograph with Rovers legend James Coppinger at half time.

The 68-year-old, who lives in Cheshire, has kept a low profile since two failed takeover attempts.

He ended a rollercoaster 15-year spell at the club when he resigned as chairman in 2013 and said he was ‘finished with football’ after a joint takeover bid with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson collapsed the following year.

Ryan took over Rovers in 1998 when they were a Conference side.

His reign saw the club win four promotions, a first major cup in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy and return to the second tier for the first time in half a century.

Photo courtesy of Paul Mayfield.