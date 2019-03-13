He may insist that John Marquis will be straight back into the starting XI on Friday night but Grant McCann says the striker’s enforced break was a timely one.

Marquis sat out Tuesday’s draw at Blackpool due to suspension, after being sent off for two bookable offences at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Despite being offered the chance to stay at home while his team mates travelled to Blackpool, Marquis insisted on tagging along.

And McCann admits he was a valuable presence to have around.

“John will be straight back into the team for Friday, “ McCann said. “He is the best striker in the league.

“I’m pleased to have given him a breather because he’s played every game this season.

“I wanted to give him Tuesday night off but he wanted to come.

“He’s a tremendous character to have about the building.

“He spoke to Mallik at length before the game about playing down the middle.

“I don’t think he told him too much though because he doesn’t want him taking his place.”

McCann says he was not surprised by Marquis’ decision to travel with his team mates, such is the commitment he has shown to the club.

“He’s a real team player,” he said.

“I think you see that in his performances every week for us.

“If he doesn’t score, he still works the hardest.

“Every Monday morning the players see the stats and he is always the highest in the likes of high speed running, sprint distances, tot’al volume, the lot.

“He has been like that for 42 or 43 games this season, every game we’ve played.

“It was nice to give him a bit of a breather.

“He had a bit of a workout in the hotel.

“But it’s nice to get a bit of freshness into him and have a fresh John Marquis back for Friday.”