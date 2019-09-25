Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright ready for his return after U23 outing
Joe Wright says his return for Doncaster Rovers is firmly in the hands of boss Darren Moore after completing an hour for the U23s.
Wright played his first competitive football of the season in the U23s' win over Portsmouth in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday after recovering from a knee injury picked up in pre-season.
The 24-year-old says he is now ready to go when Moore calls on him.
"It's up to the gaffer," Wright said.
"There was a thing saying I'd have to check off the 60 minutes before I could be involved but it's up to the gaffer at the end of the day.
"There are players out there who are fitter than me. Obviously Donervon [Daniels] played the full game.
"If the gaffer wants to chuck me in I'll be more than ready but if not then I'll fully understand."
Wright admits he will have a tough task forcing his way into the starting XI due to the form of Tom Anderson and Cameron John so far this season.
He says it has been frustrating watching from the sidelines as Rovers have started superbly but is relishing the prospect of coming into a side on excellent form.
"It's difficult but I remember Tommy Rowe saying to me last year that it's frustrating but you want to come back into a winning team," he said.
"It's great to see the lads playing so well and getting those results.
"Tom and Cam have done really well. Donervon has come on loan from a Championship side so he's got that quality as well.
"It's something we'll all relish and hope to get in the team."