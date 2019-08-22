Doncaster Rovers: 'It's proving very, very difficult' - Darren Moore on the hunt for a striker with pedigree

Darren Moore

Moore has been hunting for a forward with a history of goalscoring since the departure of John Marquis just before the start of the season.

Shortly after the sale of Marquis was confirmed, the Rovers boss said he had lodged bids for players with 'pedigree, out-and-out, pound for pound, every bit as good a record if not better.'

But he says pushing a transfer for such a player through to its conclusion has proven difficult.

"You try and look for it but whether you're going to get it?" Moore said.

"It's proving very, very difficult.

"As I've highlight before, everybody has been really holding onto what they believe they need for their own purposes.

"I can understand it.

"What I will say is we will keep trying. That is what we will continue to do.

"We'll keep working and seeing if we can.

"Yes, it was an area and a type of player that I did identify and I will contiue to do so until told or when it's outside that window and it's impossible to do it."

Since Marquis' departure Rovers have added young forwards Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

While Moore admitted he was still on the lookout for another striker, he would not be drawn on the exact nature of transfer business he hopes to complete before the window closes on September 2.

"It's hard because I could give you a number but then what if someone else becomes available that you do look at?" Moore said.

"I wouldn't give you an ideal number. I might give you that and those positions may not become available. Or I might give you a number and those positions become available plus A.N other.

"As it draws nearer to the window closing, players that didn't expect you could ever have got hold of suddenly become available.

"It would be wrong for me to give you a number now.

"What I can say, which I've been clearly saying, is that I'm trying to get more in if it's possible to do so.

"That has not stopped. We've been open about that. We've been working incredibly hard and we continue to do so.

"If won't be for the want of trying and I can say that to everybody hearing this message.