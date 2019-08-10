Doncaster Rovers: 'It doesn't look good' - Darren Moore speaks on Alex Baptiste injury
Darren Moore admitted 'it doesn't look good' for Alex Baptiste after he was stretchered off injured during Doncaster Rovers' draw at Rochdale.
The centre half went down after playing a pass under no pressure during the first half at Spotland and was in immediate distress.
Baptiste was carried off the pitch, shaking his head with Moore confirming afterwards the 33-year-old had suffered an ankle injury and was being assessed in hospital.
While uncertain of any diagnosis, Moore said he was not expecting good news.
"The only thing I can say is it doesn't look good but we'll wait and see," Moore said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"He's gone to the hospital and the medical team says it doesn't look good.
"Until I get clarification, I can't really say more.
"When a player goes down like that with no one around him, it doesn't look good.
"We just hope it's nothing too serious but it doesn't look good."