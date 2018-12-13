Doncaster Rovers issue ban to supporter who spat at a Bristol Rovers ball boy

Doncaster Rovers have issued a ban to a supporter involved in the incident of spitting at a Bristol Rovers ball boy last week.

The incident took place towards the end of Rovers 4-0 win at the Memorial Stadium last weekend with a supporter spitting in the face of a young ball boy.

The heartbroken youngster was consoled by Rovers striker Alfie May and boss Grant McCann – who was particularly angered by the incident.

Rovers have yet to determine the length of the ban they have issued to the supporter, who they will hold a meeting with in the near future. The outcome of any criminal investigation that may be held will also be taken into account.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “As a club we say in the strongest possible terms that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable, which was reflected in the anger and disappointment felt by players, staff and supporters afterwards and seen so clearly in our manager’s interview after the game.

“We pride ourselves on being a welcoming club, and have had great backing from our supporters in creating an atmosphere where everyone is welcome at games - and that always includes fans of the team we are playing.

“We had contact with Bristol Rovers as well as the relevant police forces on Monday, and this quick and decisive action shows how seriously we take our position as role models.

“I would also like to thank our players and staff who reacted with class on Saturday to assist the young boy who was the victim in the incident. That reaction is everything we want Rovers to be.”

The club are understood to be examining options by way of recompense for the young ball boy, who was given a signed shirt by manager McCann after the game.

Doncaster Rovers Supporters Club has also issued a statement regarding the incident.

“Following the game at Bristol Rovers we became aware of an incident in which a ball boy was spat upon by an individual in the away supporters section,” the statement read.

“We have already contacted Bristol Rovers F C to offer our most sincere apologies to the ball boy who was targeted by a supposed Doncaster Rovers supporter at Saturday's game.

“I refer to this individual as a supposed supporter as we do not consider any individual who acts this way as a supporter of our club.

“We find this kind of behaviour totally abhorrent and unacceptable and we are working with our club and Bristol Rovers FC to support the ball boy in question.

“We will also support the club in identifying the individual concerned along with any action it sees fit to take.

“This is not the behaviour we normally associate with our supporters who are in general a friendly and well behaved bunch, on this occasion however it appears a minority have chosen to act in a manner that has blackened our name.

“We will do all we can to support our club in any way we can to try and eradicate this sort of behaviour.”