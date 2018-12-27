Doncaster Rovers: Issam Ben Khemis set to leave the club

Issam Ben Khemis is poised to leave Doncaster Rovers after agreeing to end his contract with the club.

The French midfielder is understood to have lined up a move to a club in Tunisia, where his family are originally from.

Rovers boss Grant McCann insists he would never stand in the way of a player who was struggling for game time.

But he also admitted he was disappointed with Ben Khemis’ levels of determination to force his way into his plans.

“Issam hasn't had an opportunity and I'm always fair with people that haven’t had opportunities,” McCann said.

“Issam I believe has found himself a club back in Tunisia where his parents are from and he wants to take that opportunity.

“It’s not happened for him.

“He’s a boy that has got a lot of ability but we see him on an everyday scale and I think he could have fought a little bit more to try to earn a place.

“One thing you do when you get a bit older is realise ‘that opportunity I had there has just gone’ and that has probably happened to Issam.”

The 22-year-old has managed only two appearances for Rovers this season – playing the full 90 minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Newcastle United U21 and coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Blackpool. He was an unused substitute in only three further matches.

Ben Khemis was signed by Darren Ferguson after a successful trial in the summer of 2017.

He made nine appearances last season, scoring once, but was a regular among the substitutes throughout the campaign and became a popular figure within the squad and among supporters.