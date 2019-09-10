Doncaster Rovers: Injury updates on Kazaiah Sterling, Madger Gomes and Joe Wright
Kazaiah Sterling is on course to be fit to face Ipswich Town this weekend after a deadleg forced him off during Doncaster Rovers' win over Rotherham United.
The on loan Tottenham Hotspur striker was forced off at half time after lengthy treatment.
But boss Darren Moore says Sterling has been able to train at full capacity since and should be okay for the trip to Portman Road.
"We'll monitor Kazaiah after the bit of the deadleg he took at the weekend so we'll see how he is for the weekend," Moore said.
"That was a deadleg so we'll see how that settles down. We didn't take any precautions with him in training on Tuesday."
Madger Gomes is also likely to make his return to the squad after missing Rovers' last two games with a knee injury picked up in training.
"Madger trained Tuesday, which we're really pleased with," Moore said.
"When I say training, I class it as full time training, full contact.
"He's been training back in full time.
"You're always prone to not risking them but now he's back in training so he'll be building up and be part of the squad for the weekend provided there's no reactions."
Joe Wright is also in full training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in the final pre-season friendly.
Moore says the centre half will continue to be monitored closely but is progressing well.
"Joe's another one I class as being in training now," Moore said.
"Provided we don't get any reactions from him over the next couple of days, he's back in full contact.
"It's nice for him to be back out there and rubbing shoulders with the boys."