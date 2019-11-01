Doncaster Rovers: Injury update on Cameron John, Alex Baptiste, Kazaiah Sterling, Matty Blair

Cameron John celebrates scoring for Rovers against Lincoln in the Leasing.com Trophy.

John’s brilliant early-season form was brought to a halt when he suffered an ankle injury in training six weeks ago.

The 20-year-old immediately returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers for treatment.

Baptiste, 33, was stretchered off in just his second appearance for Rovers at Rochdale with a long term Achilles injury.

Alex Baptiste

Moore has not revealed any target return dates for the pair but said this week: “Both players are really good at the moment.

“Cam’s making some wonderful progress. He’s back on the grass, which is great.

“Alex is stepping up his gym work. He’s not quite on the grass yet.

“In terms of where both of them are they are certainly in the right place and are right on [schedule] in terms of the timescale coming back, providing there are no reactions.

“Both of them are in great spirits and doing well with their rehab.

“With Cam we’ll hopefully hear something [from Wolves] in a couple of weeks.

“With Alex it’s probably a little longer but in terms of his rehab he’s doing excellently.”

Meanwhile, an air of mystery continues to surround Kazaiah Sterling who has not featured since going off with a ‘dead leg’ against Rotherham almost two months ago.

Moore later confessed that Rovers had ‘underestimated’ the on-loan Tottenham forward’s injury and then revealed the 20-year-old had suffered an unspecified illness in relation to the injury.

“I’ve put that with the two medical department teams now and they’re in contact every couple of days,” said Moore.

“We just want him back with us when he’s fit. There’s almost two elements – there’s an element on the medical side and there’s an element on the physical side.

“Once he’s up and able he’ll be back with us.

“At the moment he’s still with them [Spurs] but I’m hearing he’s making some wonderful progress.”

Matty Blair is still recovering from a groin problem which has kept him sidelined for the last six weeks.