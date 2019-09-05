Doncaster Rovers: 'I'll be surprised if he stays there for many years' - Rotherham United boss Paul Warne on Darren Moore

Paul Warne

Warne spoke of his deep admiration for Moore ahead of the Millers' trip to play their neighbours at the Keepmoat on Saturday.

He admitted he was surprised that Rovers landed Moore as boss during the summer following his lauded stint in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

"He's a really good acquisition for Donny and I think they're lucky to have him," Warne said.

"I'll be surprised if he stays there for many years because his experience of higher level football and the experience he got at West Brom last season and the respect he got off the players will stand him in good stead for a great managerial career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I hope he does because he's one of many good blokes.

"I enjoy watching his teams play and I can't be much more complementary than that."

"I really like him," he added.

"Football managing is very tough, people don't understand how hard it is. We all have mutual respect for each other, the people who have decided to put themselves in the hot seat.

"If I'm completely honest I was surprised we he came to Donny. That was when I forget that he used to play there and had an emotional connection with the club."

Warne admits he is baffled that Moore has not been linked to jobs with second tier clubs after an impressive time at the Hawthorns which saw West Brom competing for a top two place for much of the campaign.

"Considering I thought they played really well at West Brom under him and his assistant Graeme Jones got the Luton job in the Championship. It's weird in football," he said.

"His team played significant better football than Lincoln. By all accounts their managers are being linked to every single Championship job and he isn't.

"I find it puzzling in all honestly.

"It's not what I think, it's what owners of football clubs think."

Warne watched a strong Rovers team beat Lincoln City in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night.

And he says he fully expects Moore's side to be challenging for promotion this term.

"If I'm honest prior to the season starting I wasn't sure which way it was going to go for them but you don't know with most teams," he said.

"There could be a team in the bottom four now that gets promoted.

"I think the way they've been playing and the confidence they've got they'll just get better and better.

"They've had a couple of late additions.

"I think they've got a well-balanced team that knows exactly how they play and what they do.