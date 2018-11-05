Peterborough United manager Steve Evans says he has no desire to assist the cause of Doncaster Rovers or any other club after denying Jermaine Anderson permission to play in the FA Cup this weekend.

Rovers will be without the on loan midfielder for Sunday’s trip to Chorley following the decision of Evans, who insists the door remains open for Anderson at London Road.

"I'm not interested in helping anyone else,” Evans said.

“Jermaine has done well there though and I'm pleased for him as he's a lovely lad.

“He might come back to us in January when we might still be in the FA Cup.

“Fully fit he'd be an asset."

Anderson is Peterborough’s longest serving player but has been restricted to just 50 appearances in the last three seasons for the club due to injury problems.

He had made only four appearances in 2018 before joining Rovers, where he has made nine appearances, seven of which came off the bench.

The 22-year-old was transfer-listed by Posh in the summer.