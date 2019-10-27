Doncaster Rovers: How many loanees the club hope to have in the future

Ben Sheaf

That is the verdict of chief executive Gavin Baldwin who insists the Rovers boss is determined to have less of a reliance on loan signings in the future.

Seny Dieng, Donervon Daniels, Cameron John, Niall Ennis, Kazaiah Sterling and Ben Sheaf are all currently on loan at the Keepmoat but Rovers are only permitted to name five of them in a single matchday squad.

Baldwin says the club as a whole are keen to rely less on temporary fixes but had little choice but to use the loan market after a summer of upheaval with the departure of Grant McCann.

"Categorically we do," Baldwin told the Free Press when asked about bringing down the number of loan signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Darren has got clear parameters that he was talking to the board about very recently, saying this is how big the squad should be, this is how many are loans, how many are contracted and how many are development.

"We will have a clear structure that we will back Darren with following these conversations because it is a clear and concise plan.

"A loan then will be for a purpose - covering an injury, getting someone in you otherwise couldn't afford and that will be a signature player that sets the squad alight.

"Or a try-before-you-buy whereby the player is keen to join and the parent club aren't keen to release him on a permanent deal just yet so he comes in to play and it works for all parties.

"It also goes back to the situation of Darren will wait for the right player and if the right player is not available he will use his contacts within the Premier League and wider to bring in a loan player that will give him the best chance of getting the player he wants at a later stage."

With the likes of Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks enjoying successful spells at Rovers last season, Baldwin is confident the club is building a strong reputation as an ideal finishing school for talented young players.

So while keen to reduce the number of loanees at the club at any one time, Baldwin says the club can continue to use the market to their advantage.

"Everyone in the club would say that we've got three more loans than we would aim for," he said.

"However, I would say that the loans that have come in have been good signings and we are enjoying them being here.

"And they seem really happy to be at Doncaster Rovers and love being coached by Darren.

"The relationship with those clubs is improving every day so if we need some players from these signature clubs going forward, the conversations should be easier.