Grant McCann accepts there is pressure on Doncaster Rovers to make their run of home fixtures count as they continue their push for promotion this season.

Five of the next six matches – including the FA Cup clash with Oldham Athletic – for Rovers are at the Keepmoat, starting with Saturday’s visit of Burton Albion.

And McCann believes it could be a pivotal period in his side’s season as they look to push back into League One’s top six and cement a place.

“I think it's massive,” McCann told the Free Press.

“I deliberately rearranged the Southend game onto that Tuesday so we would have three in a row.

“It's huge for us.

“That week is going to be massive.

“If we can win three out of three, we're in a huge position. If we win four of the five in the league, we're in a really good place.”

McCann says Rovers must target the home run as a foundation for the final stretch of the season and believes picking up two points per game over the next ten games will leave them with a simple task to secure a play-off place.

But he insists merely finishing sixth is not the target for his side.

“If you look at the last ten games in the league before Wycombe, we've taken 20 points,” he said.

“If we do that over the next ten it'll put us on 65 points with nine to play.

“All you need is a point a game after that to get into the top six.

“But I've said to the group that we’ve got aspirations to be better than that.

“I still feel we want to be pushing as far as we can go.

“We know what we have to do, it's in our hands and we need to do it.”