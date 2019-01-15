Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane injury blow

Herbie Kane will miss Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Burton Albion after suffering a groin injury in the defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Kane played the full 90 minutes at Adams Park despite feeling the injury in the build-up to kick-off.

But boss Grant McCann is confident the on loan Liverpool midfielder will recovery quickly.

“Herbie won't make the weekend, he's hurt his groin,” McCann said.

“We went into the game on Saturday with Ben Whiteman not being able to turn his neck properly because he lifted his shirt off the wrong way in the dressing room.

“Herbie was getting rubs on his groin. This was all right before the game before we were due to go out.

“Herbie will miss the game. Ben is fine.

Kane has started 32 of Rovers’ 36 games in all competitions this season and McCann believes the injury may be due to the accumulation of the work he has put in this season.

“It's probably just a bit of fatigue for Herbie,” McCann said.

“He's played in nearly every single game, nearly every minute of every game since after the first game.

“It's probably a bit of fatigue.

“He overstretched his groin. It won't be bad.

“It was a bit like the Shaun Cummings one at Fleetwood. If we'd have pushed Shaun he'd have been back in ten days or so.

“Herbie should be back training in the early part of next week.”

Kieran Sadlier will be fit for the clash with Burton Albion after overcoming a groin injury of his own which kept him out of the trip to Wycombe.

Niall Mason was set to play for 60 minutes of the U23 clash with Rotherham United on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a toe injury.