Doncaster Rovers heading in the right direction: Liam Hoden column

Rovers celebrate the win over Fleetwood

Yet, while fully acknowledging there are missing pieces still be added, Rovers find themselves having made an unbeaten start to the league campaign.

And there has been a steady progression with each passing game to offer more than a little suggestion they are heading in the right direction.

Last weekend's clash with Fleetwood Town might not have been the most fluid performance of the campaign so far, but Rovers dealt with their strongest opposition to date and one that made life incredibly difficult.

The crisp, incisive passing was there along with the real creativity in midfield that has characterised this season so far in positive terms.

But finally the ruthless streak in front of goal was discovered – none more so than when centre half Cameron John showed a striker’s instinct to score their cracking opener.

There was also a strong determination to find the flow of playing out from the back, with short passing into midfield starting from the goalkeeper.

This brought more than a few nervy moments, particularly against a high press from Fleetwood, but the persistence with the approach shows Darren Moore is happy for Rovers to be a work in progress for some time yet.

While they continue to look for improvement in certain areas, one thing Rovers do not need to hunt for is character and resolve.

In each of their league games so far Rovers have come from behind. And while they will be determined to end the trend of conceding first, they have shown real determination to fight until the end – as their injury time winner demonstrated.

The pieces are coming together, and optimism levels should be rising again over what Rovers are capable of achieving this season.

In Kazaiah Sterling, Moore has finally secured a long term target – and an exciting one at that.

Sterling is highly rated at Tottenham Hotspur and the delay in the signing off of his loan was understood to be due to a reluctance from Mauricio Pochettino to release a player he sees as being on the cusp of the senior squad.

It will be very interesting to see how Sterling fares when he gets a run in the side.

And with ten days or so remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen who will come through the door.