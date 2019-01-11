Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann tells defender he can leave the club

Mitchell Lund has been told he can leave Doncaster Rovers if he can find another club this month.

The right back and his agent have been instructed to look for a club that can offer him game time this season with options increasingly limited for the Academy graduate.

Boss Grant McCann has revealed he would be willing to allow Lund to leave either on loan or permanently, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

“Mitchell needs to find a new club, either a loan to the end of the season or a move,” McCann said.

“We’re looking for him and I’ve left it with him and his agent to get in contact with a few clubs so I’m hoping for him to go.

“As of yet there's not been anything but Mitchell needs to play.

“At the minute he's got Matty Blair in the team, Aaron Lewis is here and Niall Mason is back.

“Mitchell is not going to play.”

Lund – who spent last season on loan at Morecambe – was made available for transfer by previous Rovers boss Darren Ferguson at the end of last season but McCann opted to keep him around as cover for Niall Mason when he took the reins at the club last June.

But the 22-year-old has found game time limited with only two appearances this season, both coming in the Checkatrade Trophy, and only a further five outings as an unused substitute.

An injury to Lund saw McCann offer a short term deal to Shaun Cummings, who was selected when Mason suffered a toe injury in early December.

Though Cummings’ deal will not be extended beyond next week after he suffered an injury of his own, McCann has added Swansea City full back Aaron Lewis on loan until the end of the season.

And with Matty Blair deputising superbly in recent games at right back, Lund finds himself well down the pecking order at the Keepmoat.

McCann is also keen to send other players out on loan for match experience, as he did with Danny Amos who this week joined Hartlepool United until the end of the season.

The Rovers boss revealed forward Will Longbottom rejected the offer of a loan move as he did not feel it was right for him.

McCann is continuing to pursue options for Longbottom, plus Cody Prior and Max Watters but admits there are challenges in getting loan moves for young players.

“Some people don't want to take a chance on a young lad,” he said.

“Gainsborough trusted us and me on Branden Horton and I think he did well for them.

“We want to try to build relationships with some non-league teams where we can say to them to take a player, trust us and deliver him back in a month.

“We're working on that as well.”