Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s rallying call to fans ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Grant McCann has called on Doncaster Rovers fans to help get them over the line and into the League One play-offs.

Rovers are back in action at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday against fellow top six candidates Charlton Athletic after a disappointing week on the road.

Despite collecting just one point from six against Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town, Rovers remain in sixth place with a game in hand on the majority of their promotion rivals.

Doncaster are unbeaten in their last eight league games on home soil, winning six of them.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, McCann called on supporters to continue to play their part in the promotion push.

“It’s so important that the fans get behind us now,” said McCann.

“They have done the whole season – they’ve been brilliant.

“Hopefully we’re entertaining them and hopefully they’re enjoying what they see.

“We’re enjoying them supporting us every week and getting us over the line and helping us in games that are tight or whatever it might be.

“Saturday is going to be another one that we’ll need our fans from the first minute to the 95th, 96th minute.”

Rovers are unbeaten at home in the league since losing to Sunderland in October.

McCann said: “You have to try and win your home games if you’re going to have a successful season, and do your best away from home.

“The boys are confident, especially playing here. They love playing here.

“We want to make sure we win as many as we can from now until the end of the season.”

Centre back Tom Anderson has been ruled out of this weekend’s game in line with concussion protocol.

Herbie Kane (groin) is rated 50/50.