Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on Andy Butler and Niall Mason bans plus Ben Whiteman injury update

Grant McCann says he will consider his options carefully as he plots a game without defensive duo Andy Butler and Niall Mason.

Both Butler and Mason picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season in Tuesday’s at-times ill-tempered clash with Sunderland and will therefore miss Saturday’s trip to Coventry City due to suspension.

McCann says he is not entirely certain over the composition of his backline on Saturday but has backed his squad to cope with the absence of two key men.

“We’ll have to have a think about that over the next couple of days,” he said.

“It’s not ideal to lose two of our mainstay back four but this is the reason why we have a squad.”

Options at McCann’s disposal include moving Matty Blair to right back with Mitchell Lund struggling for fitness.

Tom Anderson is almost certain to come into the side for Butler.

Ben Whiteman will be monitored ahead of the trip to the Ricoh Arena after receiving a wound to his shin on Tuesday night.

“He got a stud straight into his shin which he’ll need stitched,” McCann said.

“We’ll see how he is over the next few does.

“He probably needed a stitch at the time but Ben being Ben, he wanted to carry on.

“We couldn’t really have done without him for the five or six minutes it would have taken so we’d have had to make a change.

“Credit to him for staying on.”