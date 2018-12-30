Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann in warning to Mallik Wilks and Leeds United

Grant McCann insists he will move onto other targets if Mallik Wilks’ loan situation is not resolved before the end of the week.

The Rovers boss remains confident Wilks will sign a new contract at Leeds United in the next few days which will allow him to extend his loan at the Keepmoat until the end of the season.

But he says if that is not the case, he will be forced to examine other options in the transfer market.

The initial term of the 19-year-old’s loan is due to expire following Tuesday’s clash with Rochdale.

A tentative agreement is in place for Wilks to remain with Rovers, should he commit his future to Leeds beforehand.

“It’s the same situation that Herbie Kane was in,” McCann said.

“Until he signs a new contract with Leeds, he won’t be signing his extension here.

“We’re hoping that is going to be done on Monday – or the latest, Wednesday.

“He’s not going anywhere else. As soon as he signs that extension he’ll be here.

“We don’t want any breaks in Mallik’s loan.

“I’ve been very clear with Mallik, his agent and Leeds that if there is a break then I’ll move on.

“I’ve got no time for people wasting my time or anyone else’s time.

“He either signs it on Monday or Wednesday or we will look elsewhere.

“I don’t want it to sound like a threat to Mallik or anyone but we haven’t got time to waste.

“We’re trying to get into the top six

“I believe all the paperwork is done with his contract at Leeds so hopefully the hold-up isn’t too much longer.

“It’s about Mallik and his representative going to Leeds and signing the documents and Leeds inviting them in.

“I’ve spoken to Leeds over the last couple of days and that should be done by Wednesday.”

McCann was delighted with the performance of Wilks during Saturday’s win over Gillingham.

The forward netted Rovers’ second in the 3-1 win and was a menace to the Gillingham defence after overcoming a slow start to the game.

“Mallik started the first 20 minutes sloppily but after that he was hard to play against,” McCann said.

“He was strong, quick, running in behind.

“I was pleased with him.

“I said to him at half time that we’re not playing against mannequins Mallik. These are football players, you have to anticipate that people are going to be behind you.

“He did that much better in the second half.

“He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s direct. He brings so much to us.

“But there’s so much more to come from him. That is my job now to get the best out of him for the rest of the season.”