Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails Tommy Rowe’s spectacular comeback to help side back to winning ways

Grant McCann praised comeback king Tommy Rowe for his match winning contribtution against AFC Wimbledon.

Rowe lashed in an 87th minute strike to give Rovers a much-needed first win in seven matches.

"I did say that having the skipper back would give people a bounce," McCann said.

"I thought he was brilliant when he came on, giving us that balance in midfield.

"Sometimes in that position a ball would go in to Ali Crawford or Herbie Kane and they'd come back on their right foot but Rowey has taken it on his left and what a finish."

Rovers came from behind to take the win after Mitchell Pinnock fired Wimbledon ahead.

Ali Crawford curled in a stunning effort to draw Rovers level before the break but they looked set for frustration as, despite dominating the second half, they struggled to break down the Dons.

McCann believes the manner of the performance could give Rovers a lift and help them back towards their promising early season form.

"Hopefully this is a turning point in our season really," he said.

"I've spoken about it that we want to take advantage of the four league games out of six at home and we've started well.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, especially when we saw that Wimbledon had brought a lot of experience back.

"But we stuck at our task and it was all about getting three points.

"It's never easy playing a team that doesn't have a manager.

"Wimbledon had a bounce today. They were strong."

Rovers 2 AFC Wimbledon 1