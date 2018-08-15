Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann explains Tommy Rowe absence from Carabao Cup clash

Grant McCann says he is keen to manage the game time of Tommy Rowe following the hamstring injury which ended his last season prematurely.

Rowe sat out Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United in the Carabao Cup.

And McCann explained afterwards that he will tread carefully with the midfielder after his rapid comeback from surgery on his hamstring.

"Tommy Rowe was just completely rested," McCann said.

"It was really because of the length of time he was out with his hamstring.

"He is absolutely fine.

"He trained as hard in training on Tuesday as the players did who played in the game.

"But we could manage him in that situation which you can't in a game.

"We wanted to make sure Tommy got a bit of a breather.

"He will be fine and good to go at the weekend."

Another player to miss the game was Alex Kiwomya.

But the prognosis on the forward's hamstring was much better than initially feared and he could also be fit to face Burton Albion on Saturday.

"Alex has got a bit of a hamstring problem but it's not too bad and he should be back training on Thursday, which is good news for us," McCann said.

"We'll have to play it by ear.

"I think Joe [Sharp] the physio is expecting him to train Thursday-Friday.

"We'll see how he is.

"He had a bit of a bleed on his hamstring.

"Alex had told Joe it feels a better and he didn't need to go for a scan.

"So we'll see how he is on Thursday."