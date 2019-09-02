Doncaster Rovers: Everything coach John Schofield had to say on the pursuit of signings on transfer deadline day

John Schofield

Here is everything Schofield had to say on potential incomings and outgoing at Rovers on deadline day.

WHAT UPDATE CAN YOU GIVE US?

'I can’t really give you any news regarding any position.

“Efforts have been going on since the manager walked in the building.

“It will keep going on until around 4.30 tonight because I think, realistically, after then, you’re not going to get anything over the line.

“The work is on-going.

“It’s just a bit of a clamber, as there always is on deadline day.”

IS THERE THE POTENTIAL YOU MIGHT NOT GET ANYONE IN TODAY?

“There is always that potential but we’ll be working tirelessly to try to get people into the building.”

IS THERE A SPECIFIC PERSON YOU’RE WORKING ON?

“There's several specific people that we’re working on in various positions.

“But until it’s over the line it’s all ifs and buts.”

IS THERE THE POTENTIAL THAT ANYONE COULD LEAVE TODAY?

“There’s definitely been plenty of phoncealls about our players.

“But it’s that time of the year. The phone rings about everybody.

“You probably wait until three or half three, and then the phone doesn’t ring.

“”What do you think about this, can we have a look at him? Yeah, we might be ip for it.

"People are just contacting clubs now to find out of the possibility was to happen. If something happens at my club, can I come and get someone from your clb.

“That's what it is at the moment. It’s very vague – like I'm trying to be.”

IS THERE A FEELING THERE IS ROOM IN THE SQUAD TO ALLOW PEOPLE TO LEAVE?

“It all depends on what happens.

“Having said that, sometimes players may move, and you think no one has come in.