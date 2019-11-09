Doncaster Rovers: Don't waste your opportunity Gary McSheffrey tells club's young crop

Gary McSheffrey

The likes of AJ Greaves, Danny Amos and Shane Blaney have all been named on the bench at senior level this season and had game time in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Development Squad boss McSheffrey says youngsters must recognise there is an opportunity to force their way into Darren Moore's plans and that they must be ready to take a chance if it comes their way.

“They can all see that there’s three on the bench every week,” he told the Free Press.

“The squad is quite thin so the opportunities are there for them. They just need to be good and step up to the plate now.

“They can’t just be little boys any more.

“They have to step up and play adult football and say to the manager ‘I’m the one, pick me.’”

The last few months have seen plenty of changes to how the club approaches the coaching of players within the Development Squad.

This has included increased time on the training ground, set sessions each day and a more in-depth plan of progression.

And McSheffrey says the benefits have been felt already – particularly in enjoyment terms for the players themselves.

“It’s just been in the body language of the lads really,” he said.

“Their persona. They've got a smile on their face.

“In the summer you could see that they were a little bit concerned about where they were.

“It was a bit chaotic around here to be honest. The manager was focused on his first team squad, as he should be, because we lost a lot of first team players in the summer.

“Myself, I was stepping in here, there and everywhere to help with whatever age group whether it was was first team, U18s, U23s.

“It's really benefitting the group now.

"That group of players are training with the manager every Monday morning. He trained with them last Thursday morning.

“Monday is now a U23/first team session.