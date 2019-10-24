Doncaster Rovers: 'Don't think we've cracked it yet - we don't!'
Darren Moore insists no member of his Doncaster Rovers squad believes they have ‘cracked it’ after their demolition of Southend United in midweek.
Rovers triumphed 7-1 at Roots Hall on Tuesday night with a dominant performance that showcased their passing quality.
But there was also a noticeable improvement in movement inside the final third, helping to make their relentless pressure count in front of goal.
Moore says he was pleased to see the hard work in training on that area transferred into a game.
But he added everyone is clear that further work is needed, and will look for more improvement at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.
“Things we saw in the game again we have worked on and it’s not rocket science why you see that movement – it’s been what we’ve been doing,” Moore said.
“Again, I’ll reiterate, we’ll continue to work.
“We don’t sit back on that because it’s a chance to continue to work and we try to work every single week here in order to try to get better at what we do.
“That won’t stop with the result the other night.
“It’s about everyone understanding the messages as well.
“Even if there are defenders that really don’t see themselves in that position, they understand the dynamics of the team.”
Moore said the all of his players had come through the game in midweek unscathed.