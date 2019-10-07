Doncaster Rovers: Donervon Daniels receives international call-up - but declines
Donervon Daniels has declined an international call-up for Montserrat in order to remain with Doncaster Rovers this week.
The on loan centre half had been selected for Montserrat’s CONCACAF Nations League matches with El Salvador and Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.
But, having begun to start games regularly with Rovers in recent weeks following injury to Cameron John, Daniels is keen to focus on club football and his own fitness.
“He has been called up but he feels it's not right for him to join up with the national squad,” Rovers boss Darren Moore said.
“After just getting back into the team and just getting his fitness levels up to where he wants them to be, he wants to give himself a couple of months training before the next international call up and he makes himself ready and available.
“Credit to him, he knows his body and the levels he needs to be at.
“It's great for us as a football club because we keep hold of his services at a time when we've got a lot of fixtures mounting.
“He's shown his versatility and experience and he's slotted into the team like he's been there all season.
“To represent your country is a proud moment but he needs to do what is best for him right now.”
Had he linked up with the Montserrat national team, Daniels would have missed Saturday’s trip to Oxford United in League One.
The 24-year-old has started the last two games for Rovers.