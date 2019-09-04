Doncaster Rovers DID try to bring back Herbie Kane this summer
Doncaster Rovers contacted Liverpool earlier this summer to enquire about bringing Herbie Kane back on loan, the Free Press understands.
It had been expected that Kane would join a Championship club to build on his highly impressive campaign with Rovers last season.
Following the closure of the Championship transfer window on August 8 and with the 20-year-old remaining with the Reds, Rovers expressed interest in securing another loan.
Kane himself was understood to be interested in returning to the Keepmoat, having enjoyed his season with Rovers and having made several friends during his time at the club.
But Liverpool immediately informed Rovers they would not be making Kane available for loan this season and were keen for the midfielder to continue his development in their ranks.
Kane is expected to feature for the Reds in the Carabao Cup, with a senior debut for the club likely to come against MK Dons later this month.
Rovers’ League One rivals Portsmouth and Coventry City are understood to have enquired about Kane's availability last month and were similarly rebuffed by Liverpool.
Kane made 49 appearances for Rovers last season, scoring seven goals.