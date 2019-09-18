Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on whether he feels need to add to forward ranks

Niall Ennis tries to take the ball past Blackpool keeper Jak Alnwick

Rovers failed to score in their last two matches against Ipswich Town and Blackpool despite having much the better of the attacking play in both.

Moore has said he will continually cast his eye over the free agent market for potential signings.

But he says he is in no rush to bring in a forward on the basis of the last two matches.

"It's not like I'm sitting here looking at the two games thinking we've not created a chance," Moore said.

"The biggest thing is creating chances and on Tuesday and Saturday we created chances.

"The big thing for me is to continue creating those chances.

"We still managed to create chances against Blackpool and Rotherham who both got men behind the ball and against Ipswich who came out and played against us.

"It's important we maintain that."

Moore was asked if he would be keen to add a different style of forward to his ranks to increase his options.

But the Rovers boss said he has been pleased with the contribution of each of the three men that have played in the lone striker role this term - Niall Ennis, Kieran Sadlier and Kazaiah Sterling.

"I think Kazaiah, Niall, Sads, between them all they've all played in that role really well and tasted success and scored goals in it," Moore said.

"Between the three of them, we've rotated them around.

"Niall did well on Tuesday night, he had a couple of chances on Tuesday and Saturday.

"For him, his last two performances have probably only missed a goal.

"He's getting in those positions, he's getting chances and he's got to feel that his all round game is good.

"I still believe we'll score more than missing them."

Sterling has been absent for the last fortnight after struggling to shake off a deadleg picked up in the win over Rotherham United.

And Moore is hopeful of good news on the Tottenham Hotspur loanee before the weekend.

"Hopefully later in the week we'll get some good news that we'll get him back," he said.

"He's back but he's not at full tilt and that is where we want him.