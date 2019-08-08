Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore updates on the hunt for strikers
Darren Moore has cast his net wider as he looks to add attacking options to his Doncaster Rovers squad.
Moore insists his staff are working ‘extremely hard’ to add players to the squad, with the forward ranks being the primary focus.
The Rovers boss revealed last week that offers had been made for two strikers with goalscoring pedigree but admits little progress has been made on potential deals for either of the pair.
And he says he has looked at other options as he seeks to bolster his forward line – though proven quality remains his main desire.
“Yeah,” he said when asked if he was still pursuing his original targets. “But there may be one or two others that have become available.
“Maybe thoughts and have attentions have had to switch because that is the business what we’re in.
“It's the case where 24 hours is a long time in football and the dynamics may change over the next few hours with the transfer window closing.
“We're working extremely hard at this club to bring the right personnel in. My job is to put them into motion but then focus on Saturday's game.”
Explaining why potential deals have dragged on for more than a week, Moore says there have been plenty of factors.
“Possibly because other clubs might be in for them,” he said. “Possibly because behind the scenes things aren't quite right for us, or the players, or advisers, the football club.
“There's all sorts of contributing factors that can go into it. We're working extremely hard.
“For free agents it’s not just us that are after them. For those with clubs, it's not just us that are after them.
“We're in a competitive market, we've identified them but others have as well.”