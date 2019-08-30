Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore updates on the hunt for a number nine

Darren Moore

Moore revealed last week that he had set his sights on one individual to fill the vacancy for a number nine at Rovers this season. The player is currently contracted to a club, with Moore exploring options for either a loan or a permanent deal.

And despite Monday’s 5pm deadline for signings, the Rovers boss said he continues to pursue the forward – though he does have other targets he is ready to push for.

“We are looking at that player and we're hoping to hear something about it," he told the Free Press.

"If that player decides to go elsewhere, I have got other targets I can switch my thoughts to.

"We have been trying to get our business done early but, not through the fault of anyone, it's just the dynamics of football that means it's not happened.

"Unfortunately it's just one of those things when it comes to getting things over the line.”

Moore remains tight lipped on the identity of the player, though the Free Press understands Rovers are one of the front runners for a deal for Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke along with another League One side.

The pursuit of an experienced striker has proven a laborious and, at times, frustrating one for the Rovers boss.

And he says the market for forwards has constantly shifted since his arrival at the Keepmoat last month.

“We're continuing to work,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We'll keep working and keep pressing.

"We have one or two things still pending and one or two things where we’ve had to change our sight and focus on certain individuals because what was there before, we're being told is not there now.

"Teams higher up the ladder are still in cup competitions and want to keep people in the building.

"We've had to change and turn our attentions elsewhere and keep looking.

"It's nothing against those people, it's just what was promised before is not there because of teams in cup competitions or getting knocks and injuries.

"We've just had to move our focus elsewhere.

"We continue to work and look to try to improve the squad and get those players in.

"It's proving difficult but not for the want of trying.

"While ever the window is open we'll keep pushing.”