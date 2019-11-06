Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore updates on contract talks with players

Kieran Sadlier

With 17 players out of contract at the end of the campaign, Rovers are keen to sort the futures of numerous players as soon as possible.

Captain Ben Whiteman - whose deal runs to 2021 - and Kieran Sadlier are two players understood to be in discussions over new contracts.

And while no confirmation of any deals are imminent, Moore is pleased with talks so far.

"There's always progress, even if it's talking to agents or getting near to signing," Moore said.

"I suppose the progress people want to hear about is deals being signed and sealed, but we're not there yet.

"I'd like to think we're in the final parts of it as opposed to just starting negotiations.

"As I said, hopefully not in the too distant future, the boys will see fit to sign those deals.

"In the meantime there is always progress.

"These things sometimes can happen in a split second. Sometimes they can be drawn out. No one way is the right way.

"We've shown the players the commitment to them and we hope they show the commitment back to us and continue their careers here.