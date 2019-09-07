Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore praises character in side as they fight back again to win derby with Rotherham United

Darren Moore and assistant manager Jamie Smith. Picture: Marie Caley

Rovers have gone behind in all bar one of their League One matches so far this season but remain unbeaten.

And after conceding a goal through the Millers’ Jake Hastie midway through the first half, they roared back after the break with James Coppinger and Ben Whiteman netting to claim the win.

“We don’t plan on going a goal down – we want to go a goal up and keep the momentum,” Moore said.

“But when we find ourselves a goal down, they’ve got the mental capacity to reset their mind and have that belief to continue to keep going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They’ve shown that belief again today.

“We work honestly and openly during the week and it's always nice when what you've worked on in the week you see it being put into practice on a Saturday and you come through and get the win off them.

“There is a good team spirit and a good camaraderie among the players, the staff at the football club.

“We’ll just keep working and trying to improve each week.”

Much of the first half proved to be a slog for both teams as they battled hard to cancel each other out.

And Moore felt it reflected well on Rovers that the Millers had sought to subdue in the main rather than attach.

“It was another tough game, a typical local derby," he said.

“I thought that Rotherham came and set their stall out early. They nullified us and made it very difficult for us.

“It was a tight occasion as the game was going on. Midway through the first half they got the all-important goal.

“What was important for us was to not go a further goal behind and make it two. We stuck at it and it was difficult.

“At half time I said credit to the lads that Rotherham have come and shown you the respect but we’ve got to find ways to get back into the game.

“We’ve got to be better with our final third entries. We need that bit more individual brilliance in the final third because Rotherham are a good team, a strong team.

“While you are doing it you’ve got to keep the back door shut if you’re committing bodies forward.

“The players were able to do that and they kept at it. I’m really pleased to get the chance we had that fell to James Coppinger and you need someone of that quality to take a chance like that.

“I thought once we scored the equaliser, I felt the momentum in the ground went in our favour.

“I just gave the players that lift in terms of playing and pressing on with what we’re about.