Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on playing out from the back and 'independent thinkers' in his squad

Darren Moore.

Rovers found themselves under heavy pressure from the Brewers, who used a high press to try to prevent them from playing short passes out from goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Both Burton goals in the 2-2 draw came due to errors inside Rovers’ own box.

And Moore believes it took his players too long to recognise the issue, feeling they improved once they began to occasionally play longer balls out of defence.

“We did mix it up but we mixed it up after 30 minutes and we could have done it quicker," Moore said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was only really after 30 minutes that we started to get back into the game.

“It took us that time for us to recognise what we could have done and then we got the joy.

“When we did mix it up, we saw that we were able to get the ball down and play because Burton dropped off and we got in a couple of times going over the top of them.

“Again, it’s a point to learn and it's a key area I want to identify with the team in terms of going forward.

“It's never a blame culture – it's always from every situation what we can learn.

“Certainly it was a point to learn from on Saturday and we will learn from it.”

Moore says he wants his players to have the confidence to make decisions on approaches while out on the pitch.

“They understood it but it could have come a lot quicker than after 30 minutes,” he said.

"At the same time you want independent thinkers on the pitch which is one of the things we are trying to promote and give the players here.

“Credit to them though because it was a difficult game. We didn’t win it, but we didn’t lose it.