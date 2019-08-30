Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on the 'possibility' of signing Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke

Leon Clarke. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

The Rovers boss would not be drawn on whether the 34-year-old is his primary target as he looks to land a new number nine before Monday's transfer deadline.

While remaining rather coy on any interest in Clarke, he says he expects the striker to be on the list of several clubs looking to add to their ranks before Monday.

"Leon Clarke is one of many players out there who is a possibility," Moore said.

"Everybody can speculate because all these top clubs have got these players about.

"Leon is out there and he'll be identified, not just by ourselves but by lots of clubs in terms of interest.

"You could put together a list of ten or probably 20 going from the Premier League and the Championship of potential strikers out there

"But the fact of the matter is dynamics at the clubs will tell you that for whatever reason that player can't come out or for the individual, for their personal reasons they can't do it.

"There are lots of dynamics that go with it but we'll keep working, keep pressing and keep moving."

Clarke was made available for transfer by Blades boss Chris Wilder following his side's promotion to the Premier League.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward netted 19 goals in 39 appearances for United as they narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs during the 2017/18 campaign.

He found game time harder to come by last term, making 26 appearances - mainly as a substitute - before being loaned to Wigan Athletic for the second half of the season.

Wilder expects Clarke to depart Bramall Lane before Monday's transfer deadline.

It is understood the striker's wages - which were boosted on promotion to the Premier League - have proven a stumbling block in securing a departure for him so far.