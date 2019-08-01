Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore names captains for new season
Darren Moore has selected two captains to lead Doncaster Rovers into the new season.
Veteran James Coppinger has been named club captain while Ben Whiteman will be team captain this term.
The choice of Whiteman demonstrates the continued growth of the 23-year-old into one of the most vital players at the club after an excellent season last time out.
Manager Moore said: “I’m pleased to be able to confirm Ben as the team captain given how important he has become as a player for this club.
“When selecting a captain it is important to assess how players are not only on the pitch but off it as well, and Ben is exactly what I was looking for.
“Having James as club captain is key given his experience.
“He knows the club inside and out and is an inspiration to those around him.”
Andy Butler was club captain prior to his departure at the end of last season while Tommy Rowe was team captain.