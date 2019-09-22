Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore explains keeper switch for Peterborough United clash
Darren Moore said he felt the clash with Peterborough United called for a change in goalkeeper.
Queens Park Rangers loanee Seny Dieng was handed his first league start for Rovers after surprisingly replacing Ian Lawlor in the starting XI.
And Moore revealed analysis of Peterborough’s strengths led him to decide that Dieng was the best option for the game.
“Seny’s performance was very, very good,” Moore said.
“He’s been very patient because Lawsy has been playing really, really well.
“We've got two very good goalkeepers at the football club.
“I just thought to myself that the type of game it was going to be that Seny would be the right choice coming in.
“Ultimately he proved that in the end because he commanded his box really well.
“We went through him and played it at the back and I thought he was good with the ball at his feet and his decision making was very good.
“I felt watching videos of Peterborough that he was the right one to go with today.”