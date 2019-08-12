Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore discusses defensive options with updates on Alex Baptiste and Joe Wright

Alex Baptiste

Baptiste was stretchered off during the first half of the 1-1 draw and has been referred to a specialist to diagnose the problem which came as he played a pass out from the back.

Boss Darren Moore says the 33-year-old was in a positive mood when he reported in on Monday morning with the Rovers boss unwilling to suggest how severe the injury may be.

“Alex is fine in himself,” Moore said.

"He's due to go in and see a specialist. We've not had any reports back yet so that is still on-going.

"He's okay in himself. He was kind of apologetic to me and the team, which is quite the reverse really with the support we've given him.

"We're just waiting for the specialist to come back and see what it is, what length if at all he'll be out. We're still hopeful.

"We just have to wait.

"It looked like it was serious on Saturday so we just want to be sure. You pass him to the specialist and wait and see.

"No news is good news as they say.

"He seemed fine in himself and hopefully we'll get some news in the next 24 hours.”

Moore confirmed that both Joe Wright and Cameron John had returned to training following their respective injuries and are being monitored over their potential availability.

Wright suffered a knee injury in Rovers’ final pre-season friendly against Hull City while loanee John missed Saturday’s trip to Rochdale after picking up a knock in training.

"Joe is back in training this week,” Moore said. We're seeing how he is, testing him and looking at his levels of fitness.

"We'll assess Joe as we go on accordingly during the week but he is back on the grass and training.

"Cameron took a little knock and he's someone that will be assessed.

"He trained on Monday and sometimes you have to assess them after they've trained that there is no soreness going on.

"We'll assess him and see how he is.”

Ben Sheaf dropped into a centre half role from midfield after Baptiste’s injury and Moore is planning to assess all the options at his disposal for Tuesday night’s trip to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

"We look at the squad and try to look at the versatility in the squad,” he said.