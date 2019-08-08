Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore comments on link with Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy
Dpmcaster Rovers have been linked with a move for veteran Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy.
But boss Darren Moore has refused to be drawn on speculation.
“We've been linked with him and a host of others because of his availability,” he said.
“Daryl is a great player, seasoned pro and I can understand why we've been linked with him.
“But me revealing who we've been linked with would be wrong.”
The East Anglian Daily Times reported earlier this week that Rovers were among a group of clubs that approached Forest to check on the availability of the 36-year-old.
Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers have also reportedly shown interest while a return to his former club Ipswich Town is rated as unlikely.
Murphy has netted 103 goals in 452 career appearances - and made 32 appearances for Forest last term.