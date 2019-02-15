Crystal Palace will be without star man Wilfied Zaha when they visit Doncaster Rovers on Sunday after the forward saw his appeal against suspension rejected by the FA.

But Rovers boss Grant McCann admitted he would be disappointed if his side did not get the opportunity to test themselves against the Ivory Coast international.

Zaha was charged with improper conduct and handed an additional one-game ban after applauding the referee's decision to show him a second yellow card in Palace’s clash with Southampton.

Palace appealed the decision but the FA rejected it and the 26-year-old will therefore serve his ban in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at the Keepmoat.

Mere hours before the decision was announced, McCann spoke of his hope that Zaha would be available for the Eagles.

He said: “I'd love him to play to be honest.

“I think it'd be great for our boys to test themselves against one of the best wide players in the league. Let's be honest.

“He's phenomenal. I've been fortunate enough to play against him myself and he's just got better and better.

“I'd love him to play.

“I think the fans coming to the game deserve to see players like Zaha.”

On loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi could make his first start for Roy Hodgson's side against Rovers.