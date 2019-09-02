Doncaster Rovers close in on experienced striker deal
Doncaster Rovers are on the verge of completing the signing of an experienced striker, we understand.
Though a deal was not finalised before the closing of the transfer window, the free agent status of the player in question means the signing can still be made after the deadline.
It is understood the signing will be announced at some point this week, with the new man potentially being involved in Saturday’s League One clash with neighbours Rotherham United.
Rovers boss Darren Moore pursued several options for a new forward on the final day of the window but had little success.
He was however working on a deal which is close to completion which will see an experienced striker added to the side.
Though young forwards Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling were added on loan, Moore’s top priority this month was signing an experienced player to lead the line following the departure of John Marquis.
While the new signing does not have the goalscoring record to match Marquis’ contributions for Rovers in recent years, he does have top level experience.
Moore did complete some business on deadline day in adding defender Donervon Daniels from Luton Town on loan until January.
Daniels signed a two-year deal with Luton earlier in the day having trained with the Championship side for the last few weeks. He then immediately switched to Rovers having been identified for cover for Alex Baptiste, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.
The addition of Daniels takes Rovers’ loan count to six, with Ben Sheaf, Seny Dieng, Cameron John, Ennis and Sterling also on temporary deals. Only five loan players can be named in any single matchday squad.
Ali Crawford departed Rovers having had his contract cancelled in order to allow him to join League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.
Crawford has found opportunities limited since Moore’s arrival as boss.