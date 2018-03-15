Doncaster Rovers: Butler making good progress on return

Darren Ferguson is confident club captain Andy Butler will be back for Doncaster Rovers in time for Easter weekend.

Butler suffered knee ligament damage in January and, while not as severe as first feared, his recovery has been slower than expected.

With Rovers handed an 11-day break following Monday’s clash with Bradford City due to the postponement of the fixture with Blackburn Rovers, the veteran defender has a longer recovery period and should be ready for the trip to Blackpool on Good Friday.

“Andy had an injection in the knee last week to take away a bit of the fluid which has worked,” boss Ferguson told The Star.

“That was definitely a success.

“He should be fit for the Blackpool game on Good Friday.

“I don’t think he would have been ready if the Blackburn game had gone ahead on the date it should have.

“We wouldn’t have pushed him for that one I don’t think.

“Looking at the Bradford game, we won’t risk anyone in that but by the time the game comes around on Good Friday, I’m looking to have pretty much a full squad.”

Two players who could make their returns before that date are Andy Boyle and Alfie Beestin as they step up their returns from respective groin and ankle injuries.

Both could feature against Bradford on Monday, a game which will be live on television.