Doncaster Rovers boss relishing test against ‘unstoppable’ Barnsley

Grant McCann has no concerns about his players being motivated for Friday night’s massive clash with promotion rivals and neighbours Barnsley.

Rovers welcome second placed Barnsley to the Keepmoat for a TV date that will have ramifications in both the automatic promotion and play-off landscapes.

Doncaster Rovers

McCann’s side were in disappointing form until Tuesday night’s draw with Blackpool, where they delivered an impressive performance to fight back from behind.

The Rovers boss believes that performance will have instilled fresh belief in his squad.

But he is in no doubt they will not need hyping up for Friday night under the lights against a side that has proved to be one of the best in League One this season.

“It's a good game,” McCann said. “Barnsley have been unstoppable for 25 games or so.

“It’s another test to see where we are really.

“We love playing at the Keepmoat. We love it there.

“The boys have got a real love of playing there.

“I think it’s shown this season with the results.

“We need to put on another show on Friday night for our fans.”

Friday’s game – moved for TV coverage – will be Rovers’ third in seven days.

After freshening up his team at Blackpool, McCann is now working on getting everyone rested and recuperated for the test of high energy Barnsley.

He said: “We’ll make sure they get whatever they need into them over the next couple of days – ice baths, massages, whatever.

“Thursday we go again, we’ll work hard and try to get a positive result on Friday night.”