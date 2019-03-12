Doncaster Rovers boss discusses striker issue ahead of Blackpool clash

John Marquis is the best striker in League One according to Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

But McCann will not be instructing whoever plays instead of the suspended striker at Blackpool to mimic his game.

John Marquis

Marquis will serve a one game suspension on Tuesday as Rovers visit Bloomfield Road, as he was sent off for two bookable offences in Saturday's defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

It seems likely Mallik Wilks will shift from the right of the front three to the middle in order to occupy Marquis' position, with either Alfie May or Tyler Smith coming into the side.

But whoever is selected will be instructed to play their own way, and take the big opportunity to impress.

"What it does do is give an opportunity for maybe a different type of player in that role and we've got some very good forwards at the club," McCann said.

"It may be someone that hasn't really had a chance as such, people like Alfie May and Tyler Smith.

"Mallik Wilks can play there and has done. We changed Mallik's position when he came here and worked with him on the right of the front three when he arrived as a nine.

"We've got players who can adapt and change and play in different ways.

"I think we've seen as the season goes on that the front three all take positions off each other, as do the midfield three.

"John might be on the left and Mallik as a nine. We've got a lot of versatility up there.

"They have to play their own game. Everyone is different.

"I'm not going to turn Alfie May, Mallik Wilks or Tyler Smith into a John Marquis.

"And I'm not going to turn John Marquis into Tyler Smith, Alfie May or Mallik Wilks.

"They're all different with different attributes.

"And we're hoping those attributes can give us something at Bloomfield Road."

As he ponders exactly who will deputise for Marquis - who has played every minute of every league game so far this season for Rovers - McCann does not believe there is a direct replacement in the division, never mind the club.

"I don't think there's anyone in the league like John," McCann said. "I think he's the best in the league in his position.

"What he brings to us is second to none.

"Everything about his game, the aggression he plays at, the energy he plays with, non-stop running, constantly getting chances in every game.

"Whether he scores or not, that doesn't ever concern us.

"But he gets chances every game because of his movement."

Barring Marquis' suspension, McCann does not have any fresh selection worries as Rovers look to end a run of four league games without victory.