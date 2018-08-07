Doncaster Rovers awaiting verdict on potentially serious injury before deciding on transfer business

Grant McCann confesses he may be forced into the transfer market as Doncaster Rovers await news on a potentially serious injury.

McCann expects the player in question to be out for a minimum of four weeks but says the worst case scenario would see him sidelined for four months.

The Rovers boss refused to divulge the identity of the player but says it was someone who completed the full game against Southend United last weekend.

Tests were to be carried out on the injury on Tuesday with the club hoping for a swift verdict with the window for permanent transfers set to close at 5pm on Thursday.

"We're waiting on one who is going to see a consultant today who started and finished the game on Saturday," McCann said.

"We'll wait and see. I don't want to say anything on who it is until I know the diagnosis of it.

"We'll hopefully know more on it this afternoon [Tuesday].

"It is a worry.

"We'll have to see where we're at.

"I've known the two different scenarios, one where he could be out for four to five weeks, the other where he could be out for four months.

"It is quite a serious one.

"If it's okay and he comes through it he might be back in less time than that."

We understand Andy Butler has been given the all-clear after being checked over at hospital following the win at Southend.

McCann says he is ready to act quickly if he is forced into the transfer market before Thursday's deadline.

Clubs are able to make loan signings - including loans with a view to a permanent deal - until the end of August.

The Rovers boss says he is unlikely to carry out any other business before Thursday other than potentially replacing the injured player.

"We have got fingers in pies if it is the worse case scenario," McCann said.

"It also could give other people a chance which is why we've created this group with competition for places.

"If it does come back not good for this player, I think we need to revaluate while also giving other players a chance.

"There's nothing concrete and we'll wait to see the diagnosis of this player.

"We have a plan in place if it is the worst case scenario, that would probably be the only thing that we may do just yet.

"But also, like I've said all along, never say never if something better comes along than what we've already got."

Tom Anderson, Luke McCullough, Mitchell Lund, Danny Amos, Ian Lawlor, Herbie Kane, Issam Ben Khemis, Matty Blair, Paul Taylor, Alfie May and Alfie Beestin all featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

"Everyone else is good," McCann said. I've got a fit squad.

"Will Longbottom is out on the grass again, training and running. He's not training with the group yet but he's doing some running."