Doncaster Rovers announce double striker signing
Darren Moore has bolstered his attacking options by signing strikers Rakish Bingham and Harrison Myring on short term deals.
Bingham, previously of Wigan Athletic, Mansfield Town, Hamilton Academical and Cheltenham Town, has been on trial with Rovers and scored twice in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley.
The 26-year-old ended last season at Cheltenham after spending two and a half years in Scotland with Hamilton, scoring 15 goals in 97 appearances.
Myring, 18, who came through Leicester City’s academy, also impressed on trial.
He will continue training with the development squad with a view to pushing for a place in the first team squad.
Both players have signed deals until January and are available for tomorrow’s visit of Burton Albion.