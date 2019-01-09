Doncaster Rovers announce appointment of new Academy manager

Doncaster Rovers have announced the appointment of Tony Cook as the new manager of the club’s Academy.

Cook steps up from his role as head of education within the Academy set-up to replace Kieran Scarff, who has left to take a similar position at Northampton Town.

Manager Grant McCann took an active role in the recruitment process and says Cook – who was previously assistant Academy manager at Nottingham Forest – stood out from the crowd.

“I'm a firm believer of promoting from within,” McCann said.

“Tony is very knowledgeable bloke who has been in and around this situation before at Forest.

“He's diligent at his work, he knows what he wants. I feel like I can work with him.

“He won't be just yes gaffer, no gaffer, he'll tell me his opinion which is something I want.

“He's someone I feel as if me and Cliff [Byrne, assistant] can learn from him but he can also learn from us.

“I feel that is important for an Academy manager.”

Though Cook has been promoted from within, McCann believes his relatively short time at Rovers will help him bring a fresh approach to the new role.

“Since he's been in here he's really impressed me and Cliff,” McCann said.

“He's a lovely bloke and I'm really pleased for him.

“Tony hasn't been in here long so it gives a fresh eye over the Academy.

“It's not just from U16s down, it's up to the U23s as well.

“He brings that fresh approach.”